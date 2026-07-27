SILO Season 3 Episode 5 to Premiere on Apple TV

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

Apple TV has released a sneak peek clip from the fifth episode of SILO season three, ahead of the episode's premiere. Titled Memory, the episode is set to follow the fallout from Juliette Nichols's return to the silo, with unexpected alliances forming as the community continues recovering from rebellion. The series stars and is executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson and was created by GRAHAM YOST, who also serves as showrunner. Based on HUGH HOWEY's New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels, the series has been Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes for three consecutive seasons and has already been renewed for a fourth and final season.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Apple TV shared a sneak peek clip from episode five of 'Silo' season three. Starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, the series is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes for three consecutive seasons and is created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner. Already renewed for a fourth and final season, the fifth episode will premiere on Apple TV on Friday, July 31, followed by one new episode every Friday through September 4, 2026.

Episode 305 - Memory - Premieres Friday, July 31, 2026 on Apple TV

The events following Juliette's return come to light—and unexpected allies are made.

Season three of 'Silo' continues the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances, while revealing an origin story set centuries earlier. In the present, Juliette Nichols (Ferguson) survives her forced 'cleaning' but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the 'Before Times,' journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences. Based on Hugh Howey's New York Times bestselling trilogy, 'Silo.'

The ensemble cast returning alongside Ferguson includes Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite, and Clare Perkins. Joining the cast for season three are Zukerman and Henwick, who appeared in the season two finale, along with Laura Innes, Jessica Brown Findlay, Morven Christie, Reed Birney, and Matt Craven, with Colin Hanks set to recur. Steve Zahn will also return.

'Silo' is produced by Apple Studios. The series is executive produced by Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Howey, Amber Templemore, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and AMC Studios.

The ensemble cast returning for season three includes COMMON, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, RICK GOMEZ, BILLY POSTLETHWAITE and Clare Perkins, joined by Jessica Henwick and ASHLEY ZUKERMAN, who first appeared in the season two finale. Laura Innes, Jessica Brown Findlay, Morven Christie, Reed Birney and Matt Craven also join the cast, with Colin Hanks set to recur and Steve Zahn returning. New episodes are set to continue premiering weekly on Apple TV. SILO season three's episode four sneak peek was released ahead of its earlier premiere.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...