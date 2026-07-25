Elliot Page on Playing Sinon in Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY

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Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page sat down with Desi Lydic on THE DAILY SHOW to discuss his role as Sinon in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film THE ODYSSEY, describing what it took to rise to the demands of the character and the production. Page spoke to the physical challenges of filming under extreme weather conditions, a recurring theme among cast members who have discussed the shoot publicly in recent weeks.

Page previously worked with Nolan on INCEPTION, and he told Lydic that experience gave him an early window into the director's deep commitment to storytelling. That foundation, he said, shaped his expectations heading into THE ODYSSEY, a production built around an expansive cast and crew working under demanding on-location conditions.

THE ODYSSEY has drawn significant press attention ahead of its release, with numerous cast members making the rounds on late-night and talk programs. Christopher Nolan appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to discuss new filmmaking technology developed specifically for the project and addressed a story about co-star Matt Damon revealing spoilers.

Page's appearance on THE DAILY SHOW adds to a growing body of cast interviews offering behind-the-scenes perspective on the film. Matt Damon, speaking separately on SiriusXM, described the physical toll of filming action sequences in period-accurate sandals, calling it a heavy Advil movie for the middle-aged cast.

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