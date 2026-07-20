SILO Season 3 Episode 4 Sneak Peek Clip Released Ahead of Apple TV+ Premiere

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Apple TV+ has released a sneak peek clip from episode four of SILO season three ahead of its July 24 premiere. The episode, titled Whatever You Do, Don't Go Home, follows Juliette as the race to evade Camille leads her to a shocking discovery, while Daniel seeks help from a friend. The series, starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, is based on Hugh Howey's New York Times bestselling dystopian novel trilogy and was created by Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner. Already renewed for a fourth and final season, SILO season three will release one new episode every Friday through September 4, 2026 on Apple TV+.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

View the official trailer here:

Episode 304 - Whatever You Do, Don't Go Home - Premieres Friday, July 24, 2026 on Apple TV+

The race to evade Camille leads Juliette to a shocking discovery. Daniel seeks help from a friend.

Season three of 'Silo' continues the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances, while revealing an origin story set centuries earlier. In the present, Juliette Nichols (Ferguson) survives her forced 'cleaning' but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the 'Before Times,' journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences. Based on Hugh Howey's New York Times bestselling trilogy, 'Silo.'

The ensemble cast returning alongside Ferguson includes Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite, and Clare Perkins. Joining the cast for season three are Zukerman and Henwick, who appeared in the season two finale, along with Laura Innes, Jessica Brown Findlay, Morven Christie, Reed Birney, and Matt Craven, with Colin Hanks set to recur. Steve Zahn will also return.

'Silo' is produced by Apple Studios. The series is executive produced by Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Howey, Amber Templemore, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and AMC Studios.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

'Silo' on Apple TV+: apple.co/Silo

Instagram: https://instagram.com/AppleTV

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppleTV

Hashtag/@: #Silo @appletv

SILO season three continues the story of a dystopian underground society of 10,000 people while introducing an origin story set centuries earlier. The ensemble cast includes Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Jessica Henwick, Ashley Zukerman, Colin Hanks, and Steve Zahn, among others. The series has earned a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes for three consecutive seasons. No prior BroadwayWorld coverage of this series is available to reference at this time.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

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