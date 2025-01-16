WICKED, EMILIA PÉREZ, & More Receive PGA Awards Nominations

Winners will be announced on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.
The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced the nominees in the Motion Pictures and Television categories for the 36th Annual Producers Guild Awards. Wicked, Emilia Pérez and Moana 2 were among the films honored.
Earlier this week, the Producers Guild announced a partnership with the Entertainment Community Fund to establish a dedicated fund supporting producers of film, television and emerging media affected by the fires. The Guild is contributing a portion of the net proceeds from the Producers Guild Awards to the fund. In addition to the Guild’s contribution, members are also donating. Together, $300,000 has already been committed.
Producers will come together to raise awareness for the fund, celebrate our nominees and announce winners at the PGA Awards ceremony on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Wicked
Flow
Inside Out 2
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The WILD Robot
Bad Sisters
The Diplomat
Fallout
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Baby Reindeer
FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Carry On
The Greatest Night in Pop
The Killer
Rebel Ridge
Unfrosted
30 for 30
Conan O'Brien Must Go
The Jinx – Part Two
STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces
Welcome to Wrexham
Ali Wong: Single Lady
The Daily Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Gaucho Gaucho
Mediha
Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa
Porcelain War
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
We Will Dance Again
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Sesame Street
SpongeBob SquarePants
The Crown: Farewell To A Royal Epic
Hacks: Bit By Bit
The Penguin: Inside Gotham
Real Time with Bill Maher: Overtime
Shōgun – The Making of Shōgun
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants
Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend
Simone Biles Rising
Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics
Critterz
Emperor
Impulse: Playing with Reality
Orbital
The Pirate Queen with Lucy Liu
What If…? – An Immersive Story
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures has historically been considered a strong prognosticator for the Best Picture Oscar, with 16 of the previous 21 winners going on to also win Best Picture at the Academy Awards.
Final Ballots for TV (Comedy, Drama, Limited/Anthology Series, Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures, Non-Fiction, Game/Competition, Live Entertainment/Variety/Sketch/Talk Series) and Film (Theatrical Motion Picture, Animated Motion Picture, and Documentary) will close on Thursday, January 30 (2:00 pm PST). Winners of these categories will be announced at the 36th Annual Producers Guild Awards on February 8, 2025.
Final Ballots for Children's, Short Form, and Sports Programs will close on Monday, January 20, 2025 (2:00 pm PST). Winners of the Sports, Children’s, and Short Form categories will be announced at the Guild’s Nominee Events in New York and Los Angeles the week of February 3.
At the Producers Guild Awards ceremony in February, the Producers Guild will also present special honors to powerhouse producers and leaders who have left undeniable marks on the industry. Honorees this year include Chris Meledandri (David O. Selznick Achievement Award), Dana Walden (Milestone Award), Taika Waititi (Norman Lear Achievement Award) and Lynda Obst and Paula Weinstein (Trailblazer Award).
The 2025 Producers Guild Awards Event Chairs are Mike Farah and Joe Farrell. The 2025 Producers Guild Awards are produced by Anchor Street Collective and written by Lauren Cortizo, Jody Lambert and Matt Oberg for the Producers Guild of America. Branden Chapman is executive producer, and Carleen Cappelletti is co-executive producer. Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis is PR agency of record, and Diane Salerno manages sponsorships.
The Producers Guild of America represents over 8,400 producers. It is a non-profit trade organization that represents, protects and promotes the interests of all members of the producing team in film, television and emerging media. The Guild invests in its core values that benefit the industry at large. These values are rooted in advancing healthcare for producers, facilitating employment of its members, and creating viable pathways into the Guild for the next generation of producers, particularly those from populations underrepresented in the industry. The Guild advocates for sustainable practices in production that minimize human and environmental harm and promotes a set culture that advances safety. Year-round, it hosts a number of educational, mentoring and professional networking programs, as well as industry events that honor excellence in producing.
