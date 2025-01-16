WICKED, EMILIA PÉREZ, & More Receive PGA Awards Nominations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced the nominees in the Motion Pictures and Television categories for the 36th Annual Producers Guild Awards. Wicked, Emilia Pérez and Moana 2 were among the films honored.

Earlier this week, the Producers Guild announced a partnership with the Entertainment Community Fund to establish a dedicated fund supporting producers of film, television and emerging media affected by the fires. The Guild is contributing a portion of the net proceeds from the Producers Guild Awards to the fund. In addition to the Guild’s contribution, members are also donating. Together, $300,000 has already been committed.

Producers will come together to raise awareness for the fund, celebrate our nominees and announce winners at the PGA Awards ceremony on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Wicked

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Flow

Inside Out 2

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The WILD Robot

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

Bad Sisters

The Diplomat

Fallout

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Baby Reindeer

FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Carry On

The Greatest Night in Pop

The Killer

Rebel Ridge

Unfrosted

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

30 for 30

Conan O'Brien Must Go

The Jinx – Part Two

STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces

Welcome to Wrexham

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Ali Wong: Single Lady

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

The following nominees were previously announced:

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

Gaucho Gaucho

Mediha

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa

Porcelain War

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

We Will Dance Again

The Award for Outstanding Children's Program

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Sesame Street

SpongeBob SquarePants

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

The Crown: Farewell To A Royal Epic

Hacks: Bit By Bit

The Penguin: Inside Gotham

Real Time with Bill Maher: Overtime

Shōgun – The Making of Shōgun

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants

Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend

Simone Biles Rising

Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics

The PGA Innovation Award

Critterz

Emperor

Impulse: Playing with Reality

Orbital

The Pirate Queen with Lucy Liu

What If…? – An Immersive Story

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures has historically been considered a strong prognosticator for the Best Picture Oscar, with 16 of the previous 21 winners going on to also win Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Final Ballots for TV (Comedy, Drama, Limited/Anthology Series, Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures, Non-Fiction, Game/Competition, Live Entertainment/Variety/Sketch/Talk Series) and Film (Theatrical Motion Picture, Animated Motion Picture, and Documentary) will close on Thursday, January 30 (2:00 pm PST). Winners of these categories will be announced at the 36th Annual Producers Guild Awards on February 8, 2025.

Final Ballots for Children's, Short Form, and Sports Programs will close on Monday, January 20, 2025 (2:00 pm PST). Winners of the Sports, Children’s, and Short Form categories will be announced at the Guild’s Nominee Events in New York and Los Angeles the week of February 3.

At the Producers Guild Awards ceremony in February, the Producers Guild will also present special honors to powerhouse producers and leaders who have left undeniable marks on the industry. Honorees this year include Chris Meledandri (David O. Selznick Achievement Award), Dana Walden (Milestone Award), Taika Waititi (Norman Lear Achievement Award) and Lynda Obst and Paula Weinstein (Trailblazer Award).

The 2025 Producers Guild Awards Event Chairs are Mike Farah and Joe Farrell. The 2025 Producers Guild Awards are produced by Anchor Street Collective and written by Lauren Cortizo, Jody Lambert and Matt Oberg for the Producers Guild of America. Branden Chapman is executive producer, and Carleen Cappelletti is co-executive producer. Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis is PR agency of record, and Diane Salerno manages sponsorships.

About the Producers Guild of America (PGA)

The Producers Guild of America represents over 8,400 producers. It is a non-profit trade organization that represents, protects and promotes the interests of all members of the producing team in film, television and emerging media. The Guild invests in its core values that benefit the industry at large. These values are rooted in advancing healthcare for producers, facilitating employment of its members, and creating viable pathways into the Guild for the next generation of producers, particularly those from populations underrepresented in the industry. The Guild advocates for sustainable practices in production that minimize human and environmental harm and promotes a set culture that advances safety. Year-round, it hosts a number of educational, mentoring and professional networking programs, as well as industry events that honor excellence in producing.

