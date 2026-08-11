WHO THE HELL IS HAMISH? Wraps Filming for Paramount+

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Paramount+ Australia has announced that filming has concluded on WHO THE HELL IS HAMISH?, a six-episode drama starring Dominic Cooper and Claire van der Boom. The series was shot in Queensland with backing from Screen Australia and Screen Queensland, and it is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ worldwide later this year. Adam Zwar wrote and created the series, Jeffrey Walker directed it, and Hoodlum Entertainment produced it alongside CBS Studios.

The series is written and created by five-time AACTA-winning writer and producer Adam Zwar (Austin, Mr Black), directed by multi-award-winning film and television director Jeffrey Walker (The Artful Dodger, Apple Cider Vinegar) and produced by Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning production company Hoodlum Entertainment and CBS Studios.

WHO THE HELL IS HAMISH? is inspired by an industrious fraudster, and the group of victims who eventually decided they had had enough of him. The charming and cultured Hamish (Dominic Cooper) sets his sights on Bec (Claire van der Boom), a recently divorced single mother with three sons and access to a significant family trust. When Bec notices gaps in his story and some odd behaviour, what starts as private unease widens into something far larger: a pattern of deception spanning continents and suspected of leaving more than $70 million in its wake.

Dominic Cooper (Preacher, The Gold) leads the series in the role of Hamish, with Claire van der Boom (Blacklight, The Appleton Ladies' Potato Race) as Bec, alongside an outstanding Australian ensemble cast, including, Simone Kessell (Yellowjackets), William McKenna (Heartbreak High), Kate Jenkinson (Wentworth), Miah Madden (My Brilliant Career), Fraser Anderson (Audrey), Yasmin Kassim (FING!), Doris Younane (Five Bedrooms), Maria Angelico (Strife), Marta Dusseldorp (Bay of Fires), John Howard (Colin from Accounts), Andrea Moor (Spit), Joel Jackson (Peter Allen), Remy Hii (Spiderman: Far From Home), Damien Garvey (The Survivors), Jack LaTorre (Kid Snow) and introducing Harvey Bowen.

Sophia Mogford, Head of Scripted and Comedy, Paramount Australia, said: 'It is marvelous to be collaborating with Hoodlum Entertainment again on this fascinating true story. Working with world-class home-grown talent like Jeffrey Walker, Adam Zwar and the less home grown but equally brilliant Dominic Cooper, plus the rest of the excellent cast and crew is the perfect example of what we are all about at Paramount+, making premier International drama right here on home soil.'

Tracey Robertson, Producer and Hoodlum Entertainment's Chief Executive Officer said: 'After six years in development, it's extraordinary to see Who The Hell Is Hamish? finally come to life. Adam Zwar's scripts are razor-sharp, full of wit, tension, and deep compassion for the people at the heart of this story, and Jeffrey Walker has brought them to the screen with a confidence and craft that is genuinely world-class. We're immensely proud to have partnered with Paramount+ and CBS Studios on a series we believe will stay with audiences long after the final episode.'

Jacqui Feeney, Screen Queensland CEO stated: 'Screen Queensland is proud to support this latest addition to Hoodlum Entertainment's strong slate of Queensland-made series. Who the Hell is Hamish? is showcasing the work of the state's highly skilled local cast and crew led by director Jeffrey Walker to a global audience, along with our first-class post-production capabilities and versatile locations.'

Screen Australia Chief Operating Officer Grainne Brunsdon said: 'At its heart, Who The Hell Is Hamish? is a compelling exploration of trust, deception, perseverance and justice. In the hands of Hoodlum Entertainment, whose work is defined by precision and craft, this re-telling of a remarkable true Australian story is set to captivate audiences here and around the world from the very first moment.'

WHO THE HELL IS HAMISH? will soon join a host of the world's entertainment currently streaming on Paramount+, including Dutton Ranch, The Madison, Marshals: A Yellowstone Story, Two Years Later, School Spirits Season Three, Ghosts Australia, Landman Season Two, Mayor Of Kingstown Season Four, NCIS: Sydney Season Three, Playing Gracie Darling, Fake, Last King of The Cross Season Two, Dexter: Resurrection, The Gilded Age Season Three and MobLand, with Dalliance streaming soon.

Production Credits: A Hoodlum Entertainment and CBS Studios Production for Paramount+. Major production investment from Screen Australia. Financed with support from Paramount Australia and New Zealand. Supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland's Production Attraction Strategy and Post, Digital and Visual Effects (PDV) Incentive, and the Local Government through the City of Gold Coast's Screen Attraction Program. Global distribution by Paramount's Global Content Distribution.

WHO THE HELL IS HAMISH? is inspired by a real-life fraud case, following Bec (Claire van der Boom), a divorced single mother, as she begins to uncover deception behind her relationship with Hamish (Dominic Cooper). The ensemble cast includes Simone Kessell, William McKenna, Kate Jenkinson, Miah Madden, Fraser Anderson, Yasmin Kassim, Doris Younane, Maria Angelico, Marta Dusseldorp, John Howard, Andrea Moor, Joel Jackson, Remy Hii, Damien Garvey, Jack LaTorre and Harvey Bowen.

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