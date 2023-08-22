WHAT YOU WISH FOR to Hold U.K. Premiere at FrightFest & U.S. at Fantastic Fest

The film will play at UK horror festival FrightFest on August 25th, and is set to screen at Fantastic Fest in September. 

WHAT YOU WISH FOR to Hold U.K. Premiere at FrightFest & U.S. at Fantastic Fest

Skewering the culinary tastes and disaffected ignorance of the ultra-wealthy, WHAT YOU WISH FOR is a twisty psychological thriller from Nicholas Tomnay (THE PERFECT HOST). The film will play at UK horror festival FrightFest on August 25th, and is set to screen at Fantastic Fest in September. 

Starring Nick Stahl, Tamsin Topolski, Randy Vasquez, Penelope Mitchell, Juan Carlos Messier, and Brian Groh, WHAT YOU WISH FOR is a picturesque nightmare of the one-percenters' world.

A down-on-his-luck chef gets more than he bargained for when he steps into the life of an old culinary school pal, a private chef for the über-rich.

WHAT YOU WISH FOR is written and directed by Nicholas Tomnay. The film is produced by Nicholas Tomnay, Francesca Silvestri & Kevin Chinoy.

WHAT YOU WISH FOR SCREENINGS

FRIGHTFEST SCREENING
August 25th - 6:20 pm, Cineworld Leicester Square
5-6 Leicester Square, London WC2H 7NA, United Kingdom




