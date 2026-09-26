WERWULF Official Trailer 2 Released by Focus Features
The film, directed and written by Robert Eggers, follows a harrowing tale of devotion, damnation and the devil within.
Focus Features has released the second official trailer for WERWULF, the upcoming film directed and written by Robert Eggers.
Focus Features will release WERWULF in theaters on December 25th. The film is directed by Robert Eggers and written by Robert Eggers and Sjón. Producers are Robert Eggers p.g.a., Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Garrett Bird p.g.a., and Sjón, with Chris Columbus, Eleanor Columbus, and Bernard Bellew serving as executive producers. The cast includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, and Lily-Rose Depp.
According to the synopsis: 'Witness Robert Eggers' most visceral and haunting experience yet. Focus Features presents WERWULF, a harrowing tale of devotion, damnation and the devil within.'
In connection with the release, an alternate reality game titled WERWULF ALTERNATE REALITY GAME has launched at DevourethAllMankynde.com, timed to each of the full moons between September and November, culminating in a prize for those who complete all three moons. Fans are asked to seek out a hidden 'sign' on various digital platforms and decipher the sign back into the site in order to fulfill each moon. Participants have only 24 hours during each full moon to search for the sign before it disappears.
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