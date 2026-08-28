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Photos: WERWULF to Arrive in Theaters, New Merch Available at Focus Features

Robert Eggers directs and co-writes the film with Sjón, featuring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe and Lily-Rose Depp.

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Photos: WERWULF to Arrive in Theaters, New Merch Available at Focus Features

Focus Features will release WERWULF in theaters on December 25th.

New merchandise tied to the film is available at focusfeatures.com/shop.

Credits

Directed By: Robert Eggers

Written By: Robert Eggers, Sjón

Producers: Robert Eggers, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Garrett Bird, Sjón

Executive Producers: Chris Columbus, Eleanor Columbus, Bernard Bellew

Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp

Synopsis

Witness Robert Eggers' most visceral and haunting experience yet. Focus Features presents WERWULF, a harrowing tale of devotion, damnation and the devil within.

For more information: focusfeatures.com/werwulf

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