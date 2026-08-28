Photos: WERWULF to Arrive in Theaters, New Merch Available at Focus Features
Robert Eggers directs and co-writes the film with Sjón, featuring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe and Lily-Rose Depp.
By: Rachel Stone
Focus Features will release WERWULF in theaters on December 25th.
New merchandise tied to the film is available at focusfeatures.com/shop.
Credits
Directed By: Robert Eggers
Written By: Robert Eggers, Sjón
Producers: Robert Eggers, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Garrett Bird, Sjón
Executive Producers: Chris Columbus, Eleanor Columbus, Bernard Bellew
Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp
Synopsis
Witness Robert Eggers' most visceral and haunting experience yet. Focus Features presents WERWULF, a harrowing tale of devotion, damnation and the devil within.
For more information: focusfeatures.com/werwulf
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