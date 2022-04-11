WE tv Announces COMMIT OR QUIT WITH JUDGE LYNN TOLER

Couples in crisis turn to the honorable Judge Lynn Toler for a life altering decision to get married or break up for good in the new WE tv series, "Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler," premiering Thursday, May 12 at 10pm on WE tv.

In the eight, one-hour episodes, eight couples are under Judge Lynn Toler's microscope. Secrets are exposed, core issues uncovered, and those closest to them give shocking testimony. When it's all said and done, ultimately, it's up to the Judge to have them...Commit or Quit! New episodes become available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday following their premiere on WE tv.

Each couple's home will be installed with surveillance cameras, so Judge Lynn Toler will be able to monitor their every interaction, including the disagreements and the makeups. Through a combination of life experiences, judicial wisdom, street smarts, cutting edge technology, and the sworn testimony of those closest to the couples, Judge Toler will carefully review each case (relationship) before revealing the ultimate verdict.

For unhitched couples who "commit," Judge Toler marries them ON THE SPOT and for those who "quit," they break up for good. Married couples who "commit" will renew their vows, but for those who "quit," Judge Toler will rule for divorce on the spot. She lets the couples know she is not here to play games but rather get to the bottom of each of their core issues and decide once and for all - Commit or Quit!

Judge Lynn received her bachelor's degree in English and American Literature from Harvard University in 1981 and her Doctorate in Law from The University of Pennsylvania Law School in 1984. At 33, she was elected judge of The Cleveland Heights Municipal Court and served there for more than 8 years. Currently, Judge Lynn is a co-host on WE tv's Marriage Bootcamp. Judge Lynn's Audio Course, That Conversation, The Art of Communicating in Relationships lives on Himalaya.com.

Judge Lynn began her television career in 2001 when she became the host of the nationally syndicated television show, Power of Attorney. In 2006, Judge Lynn became the host of the nationally syndicated television show, DIVORCE COURT and remained there until 2020. Judge Toler is the author of several books.

Judge Lynn is actively engaged in both local and national initiatives to prevent domestic violence through her work as a board member on Bloom365.org. She is also an advocate for mental health awareness and supports The Whole Brother Mission, an organization committed to providing mental health access to black men. Judge Toler has been married to Eric Mumford since April,1989. She has two sons and four stepsons.

Watch the new teaser for the series here: