WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN Returns Oct. 11

Andy Cohen will return in-studio.

After successfully running the show from home and overcoming COVID-19, host and executive producer Andy Cohen will return in-studio to the clubhouse for all new "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" shows beginning Sunday, October 11 at 10pm ET/PT. Bravolebrity and celebrity guests will continue to be interviewed via video chat for a kiki from the couch, with special games, at-home show-and-tells and surprises. October guests include Mariah Carey, Matthew McConaughey, Sam Smith, Hoda Kotb, Lenny Kravitz, Marlon Wayans, Wynonna Judd and more.

"We feel so fortunate to have kept the show going remotely, but there's no place like our clubhouse,' said Andy Cohen. 'I cannot wait to come home to my tchotchkes and elbow my crew."

Before heading back in studio, Andy will say goodbye to production at home with "The Golden Robes," a virtual awards show, celebrating the best and worst @ home moments and airing on Wednesday, October 7 at 10:30pm ET/PT. "The Golden Robes" will feature different fun categories including "Worst Wifi Connection," "Most Shocking @Home Moment" and Best @Home Set up.

See the full list of nominees here:

WORST WIFI CONNECTION: - Cheri Oteri - Ellie Kemper - Jerry O'Connell - Oliver Hudson - Judith Light

BEST @HOME VAULT ITEM: - Sharon Stone's Gwyneth Paltrow vagina candle - Marie Osmond's hallway of memorabilia display cases - John Mayer's note from Howard Stern - Jane Fonda's double Oscars - Natalie Maines' Stevie Nicks tambourine - Sheree Whitfield's joggers on mannequins in Chateau Sheree

BEST @HOME SETUP: - Dorit Kemsley's shoe closet - Rosie O'Donnell's craft room - Naomi Campbell's gorgeous apartment - Sarah Paulson's romantic moody bedroom - Lena Dunham's Clubhouse-inspired background

AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN SHADE: - The Shady Parrot - The Shady Octopus - The Shady Lime - The Shady Sunscreen - The Shady Cucumber - The Shady Ice Sculpture - The Shady Col-Bear - The Shady Joint - The Shady Easter Bunny - Oliver Hudson as The Shady Spawn

MOST SHOCKING @HOME MOMENT: - Gronk's revelation that Tom Brady's dick isn't as amazing as his! - Sonja Morgan being trapped at a wellness spa! - Bethenny Frankel is still married! - The Pirate revealing he never had sex with Luann! - Patti LuPone revealing she had crabs!

MOST SURPRISINGLY STRONG CONNECTION: - Amy Sedaris & Leslie Jordan - 50 Cent & Marie Osmond - Senator Cory Booker & Rachel Lindsay - Cheri Oteri & Gronk - Andy & Alex Radcliffe from "Below Deck Med"

SPECIAL DISTINGUISHED AWARD FOR UNINTENTIONALLY HILARIOUS TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT: - Ramona Singer

THE BENJAMIN ALLEN COHEN AWARD FOR TODDLER CUTENESS @HOME!: - Ben meeting Anderson Cooper's baby Wyatt! - Ben saying hi to Amy Schumer's baby Gene! - Ben showing Stephen Colbert where his head is!

SPECIAL THANK YOU TO THE UNSUNG HERO'S OF I.T. SUPPORT: - Harry Hamlin - Avery Singer - Mauricio - Ray Huger - Kroy Biermann

BEST INSPIRATIONAL MOMENT IN AN OTHERWISE SH*TTY YEAR: - Jane Fonda aftershow (talking about keeping hope alive) - John Mayer (story about his 92 year old dad and the need to cherish older people) - Anderson Cooper (saying the most impactful thing his mom taught him) - Goldie Hawn (talking about the importance of laughing) - Porsha Williams (in Pt 2 of our Black Lives Matter special, speaking about what her grandfather would think of her activism)

Photo Credit: Charles Sykes / Bravo

