Vioobu, the critically-acclaimed streaming video service, and comedy auteur Craig Healy ("Cuplicated") have teamed up for a new original series, CRAIG FIXADA AMERICA. In anticipation of the 2020 election, Craig Healy has locked his famed satirical scope onto the world of politics, Donald Tr*mp, and our increasingly divided "dumpster fire" of a country. The series is set to premiere on October 15th, 2019.

"We at Vioobu know the country needs a whistleblower. And Craig Healy never turns down a blow job", joked Bob Kebler, recently-installed CEO of Vioobu. Bob also addressed the #MeToo scandal surrounding his twin brother Garth Kebler, disgraced former CEO of Vioobu. "I'm told my brother is doing very poorly in jail. I celebrate this news. Rot, you bastard".

Created in partnership with Craig Healy's Cup Stuff Productions as well as Craig's political non-profit Cupped Media, "Craig Fixada America" is a half-hour, multi-camera series, shot live to tape in studio. The premiere episode culminates in a musical performance from Nobel laureate Shawn-Lopez Blumenthal, creator and star of smash hit musical "Harrison". Blumenthal's cameo capitalizes on his famous bromance with Healy, who frequently team up on social media to break the internet. The premiere also features politi-comedic pundits John Allison, Jon Tomminger, Van Jieffret, Jon Turtletaub, and Dana Carvett.

Craig Healy continues to executive produce and star in CUPLICATED, the inventive autobiographical drama now in its smash-hit fourth season. Craig stars as "Craig", a former clip show host dealing with divorce, fatherhood, and moving around between Echo Park, Bushwick, and Manchester, where his father is currently dying. Greg Healy in the role of "Greg Healy" has been upped to series regular. Craig and Greg grapple with familial tension, as Craig is Hollywood, while Greg is blue-collar working class salt-of-the-earth.



Additionally, Vioobu is expanding overseas, launching international versions of CUPLICATED. In 2020, Vioobu Global will launch Cuplicated Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Arabian original series follows Craig Healy, who moves from Al Khobar to Riyadh to ignore his child and restart his career.

ABOUT VIOOBU Vioobu is the ad-free streaming social entertainment platform that makes it easy to discover, view and share content from the most beloved networks, distributors, creators, audiences and brands in digital entertainment. The channel gives viewers access to over 50 hours of original programming, with new, original content rolling out daily. Available on the web, iOS and Android, Vioobu brings together and delivers premiere entertainment experiences across every screen. Vioobu continues to boast a vast library of content, featuring classic episodes of beloved series in the public domain, including BEVERLY HILLBILLIES, ARTHUR GODREY'S TALENT SCOUTS, ARMCHAIR DETECTIVE, DRAGNET*, THE LUCY SHOW*, PETTICOAT JUNCTION*, and many more. Start viooing now on vioobu.com

*rights in flux





