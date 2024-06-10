Video/Photo: Watch Sneak Peek of What's Coming Soon to Apple TV+ Including Season 2 of SEVERANCE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At the 2024 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple shared a sneak peek at the star-studded lineup of new series and films, as well as award-winning returning favorites, coming soon to Apple TV+.

From soon-to-premiere originals from today’s most celebrated storytellers including “Presumed Innocent,” which debuts globally this Wednesday, and “Lady in the Lake,” a new limited series starring Natalie Portman debuting on July 19; to the return of global sensations “Severance,” “Silo,” “Slow Horses,” “Pachinko” and “Shrinking,” fans can look forward to even more highly anticipated stories hitting Apple TV+ in 2024 and beyond.

The new teaser also includes glimpses at the upcoming Apple Original Film slate, including “Fly Me to the Moon,” which stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum and hits theaters July 12; “The Instigators,” a new feature from director Doug Liman and starring Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Casey Affleck premiering globally on Apple TV+ on August 6; and, “Wolfs” a new thriller that reunites George Clooney and Brad Pitt, making its global debut in theaters on September 20.

Watch the preview and check out a first look at Season 2 of Severance below!

