Video: 'Weird Al' Yankovic and Jimmy Fallon Perform 'New Years Eve Polka'

Watch Jimmy Fallon, "Weird Al" Yankovic and The Roots perform New Years Eve Polka in a newly released clip from Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular. The special, now streaming on Peacock, features a star-studded lineup of guest appearances and performances from Fallon’s cheery new holiday album.

Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular includes appearances from Meghan Trainor, Cara Delevingne, Dolly Parton, J.B. Smoove, Jonas Brothers, Justin Timberlake, LL Cool J, The Roots, “Weird Al” Yankovic and more. The special concludes with a spectacular finale from the Top of Rockefeller Center with the Radio City Rockettes. It originally aired Wednesday, Dec. 4 on NBC.

‘Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular’ is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jimmy Fallon, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, Kelly Powers, and Jim Juvonen serve as Executive Producers. Brittany Brazil serves as Co-Executive Producer. In addition, Electric Hot Dog, Universal Television Alternative Studio a division of Universal Studio Group, and Federal Films, produce. Beth McCarthy Miller directs.

