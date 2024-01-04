Video: Watch the BUNKER HEIGHTS Teaser Featuring Crime, Comedy, and Creatures With All Star Indie Cast

Bunker Heights is a genre-bending farce that delves into the complexities of a troubled city facing a catastrophic crisis. Blending elements of crime, horror, and dark comedy, the film offers a gripping narrative that follows the lives of its citizens as they navigate the looming threat that jeopardizes their very existence.

Written and directed by Drew Fortier under the production of Hannah Fierman (V/H/S, Dark Circles, Siren), the film boasts mesmerizing special effects crafted by Deryk Wehrley (Late Checkout, Crust), alongside captivating cinematography courtesy of Gordon Cameron (Her Name Was Christa). Principal photography for the film took place in secret with a budget of $30k and is currently in post production with no set release date.

As Bunker Heights enters its post-production phase, the suspense continues to build with anticipation, promising audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience. While the official release date remains undisclosed, the film's blend of gripping storytelling and ensemble cast guarantees a viewing experience that will captivate audiences.

Watch the teaser trailer here:

Exclusive Bunker Heights t-shirts and signed posters are available at bunkerheights.com

"It's the most fun I've had on a film set," said Hannah Fierman, producer and actor in the film. "It was really a dream team as far as the cast and crew. The script is reminiscent of classics as well as having its own very distinct voice."

Writer/director/actor Drew Fortier said, "I only ever find a purpose to do anything creative when things are organic and align properly; with that said, I have never been a part of something that has aligned more properly than Bunker Heights. The cast and crew of this thing are incredible and I am very proud of the fact that we created this film together from the ground up entirely in secret."

Fortier continues, "The film itself is very ambitious in scope and filled with so many memorable characters and incredible performances that will no doubt stick with people for a long time; it's pure unconditional entertainment. We have such a great ensemble cast in the film that truly shines; everybody is a star."