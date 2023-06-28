Video: Watch the BIRD BOX BARCELONA Movie Trailer

The film will begin streaming on July 14, 2023.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

Netflix has released the trailer for Bird Box Barcelona. The film will begin streaming on July 14, 2023.

The cast includes Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Diego Calva, Patrick Criado, Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo De Castro, Michelle Jenner and Leonardo Sbaraglia.

From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018.

After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.

The film was produced by Dylan Clark, Chris Morgan, Núria Valls, Adrián Guerra, Josh Malerman and Ryan Lewis.

Watch the new trailer here:



