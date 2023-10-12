Video: Watch a New Trailer For Dawn Porter's THE LADY BIRD DIARIES

The documentary will premiere Monday, Nov. 13 on Hulu.

Oct. 12, 2023

ABC News Studios, in partnership with Trilogy Films, announced that “The Lady Bird Diaries,” from award-winning filmmaker Dawn Porter (“John Lewis: Good Trouble” and “Bobby Kennedy for President”), will premiere Monday, Nov. 13 on Hulu.

The groundbreaking documentary looks at one of the most influential and least-understood first ladies, featuring audio from the 123 hours of personal and revealing diaries Lady Bird Johnson began recording after JFK’s assassination and continued throughout her husband’s administration.

The film, set to stream only on Hulu, is based on Julia E. Sweig’s acclaimed New York Times bestselling biography, “Lady Bird Johnson: Hiding in Plain Sight,” and the eight-part ABC Audio and Best Case Studios podcast, “In Plain Sight: Lady Bird Johnson.” 

Directed and produced by award-winning filmmaker Dawn Porter and produced by Kim Reynolds, the documentary shines a new light on the former first lady, a meticulous observer, recasting her role in LBJ’s presidency. Porter highlights her contributions as a savvy cultural and political strategist advising former President Lyndon B. Johnson during his toughest decisions in the White House and one of the most tumultuous periods in American history.  

“The Lady Bird Diaries” is produced by Trilogy Films for ABC News Studios. Dawn Porter and Kim Reynolds are the producers. Victoria Thompson and Jacqueline Glover are executive producers for ABC News Studios. Julia Sweig, Adam Pincus and Best Case Studios are executive producers.

Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman are executive producers for Sony Pictures Television, Trilogy’s parent company. ABC News Studios is led by Mike Kelley, and Reena Mehta is the SVP of Streaming and Digital Content.

Watch the new trailer here:

About ABC News Studios 

ABC News Studios, inspired by ABC News’ trusted reporting, is a premium, news and documentary original production house and commissioning partner of series and specials. ABC News Studios champions untold and authentic stories driving the cultural zeitgeist spanning true-crime, investigations, pop culture and news-adjacent stories.

ABC News Studios’ original titles include critically acclaimed documentaries “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” “Sound of the Police,” and “Aftershock,” docu-series, including “Killing County,” “Wild Crime,” “Mormon No More,” and “Betrayal: The Perfect Husband” and documentaries “The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump” and “Jelly Roll: Save Me.”



