Video: Watch a New Clip from The Season Premiere of ID's CRIME SCENE CONFIDENTIAL

Watch a new clip from the new season of ID’s CRIME SCENE CONFIDENTIAL. In the season premiere episode, Threads of Evidence airing Wednesday, September 6 at 9/8c, Burroughs travels to Mansfield, Ohio to look into the January 1988 murder of single mother Margie Coffey. Coffey’s body was found frozen and strangled to death in a nearby creek in the dead of winter.

As Burroughs digs into the evidence that was recovered at the scene, two microscopic fibers become the only way to find Coffey’s killer. Over the course of the episode, Burroughs speaks extensively with the officers who investigated Coffey’s murder, her family and friends, as well as sits down one-on-one for an intense conversation with her alleged killer.

CRIME SCENE CONFIDENTIAL follows forensic expert and former CSI Alina Burroughs as she journeys into controversial murder cases ripped from the headlines. As Burroughs follows the evidence, she explores the complexity and controversy surrounding every item, translating each discovery, and navigating the tactics used by the prosecution and the defense teams to highlight the evidence that argues their case.

The new season will continue to feature cases spanning decades and across the country, with Burroughs traveling on location to visit the crime scenes, digging into the evidence collected, and speaking with key figures who are crucial to understanding the crime.

This season will feature even more forensic science as Burroughs looks into key theories through a series of fascinating tests. Additionally, the new season will feature unprecedented access to THE FAMILY and friends of the victims, the law enforcement who worked the cases, as well as interviews with the suspected or convicted killers themselves.