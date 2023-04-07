Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch a First Look at the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 15 Reunion

The reunion airs tonight, April 7, at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.

Apr. 07, 2023  

MTV has released a preview of the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 reunion. The episodes airs tonight, April 7, at 8:00 pm ET on MTV.

The remaining four queens competing to be "America's Next Drag Superstar" are Mistress Isabelle Brooks (Houston, TX), Luxx Noir London (East Orange, NJ), Sasha Colby (Los Angeles, CA), and Anetra (Las Vegas, NA).

The reunion reunites Amethyst (West Hartford, CT), Aura Mayari (Nashville, TN), Irene Dubois (Seattle, WA), Jax (Queens, NY), Loosey LaDuca (Ansonia, CT), Malaysia Babydoll Foxx (Miami, FL), Marcia Marcia Marcia (New York, NY), Princess Poppy (San Francisco, CA), Robin Fierce (Hartford, CT), Salina EsTitties (Los Angeles, CA), Sugar (Los Angeles, CA), and Spice (Los Angeles, CA).

Watch the first six minutes of the reunion here:






