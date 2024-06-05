Video: Watch Trailer for Season 2 of THE MOLE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming second season of The Mole.

The Mole is an unpredictable, high-stakes competition series hosted by journalist Ari Shapiro. In this version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated "the Mole" and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot. The 3-week event will begin June 28th with new episodes premiering through July 12th.

Executive Producers for the show include Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, David Tibballs, Judy Smart, Peter Faherty, and Michiel Devlieger.

The Mole is based on an original format created by Michiel Devlieger, Tom Lenaerts, Michel Vanhove & Bart De Pauw.

Watch the trailer now!

