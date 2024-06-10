Video: Watch Trailer for NFL DRAFT: THE PICK IS IN Season 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Roku has dropped the trailer for the upcoming sequel to the hit documentary feature “NFL Draft: The Pick Is In”

Created in partnership with Skydance Sports and NFL Films, “NFL Draft: The Pick Is In” pulled back the curtain and gave audiences the first-ever look into the high-pressure and high-stakes draft rooms where league teams must make choices that not only define their upcoming seasons, but also change the lives of future players forever.

Skydance Sports and NFL FILMS bring audiences behind the scenes of the 2024 NFL Draft. Crews embedded in THE DRAFT rooms of the Bears, Commanders, Cardinals, and Rams and followed super-agent Drew Rosenhaus on his travels to see clients in three states. Catch all the action and emotion on the red carpet and backstage with NFL Network's Rich Eisen, Kaylee Hartung, Ian Rapoport, and Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Season 2 features Rich Eisen (NFL Network), Ian Rapoport (NFL Insider), Roger Goodell (NFL Commissioner), Kaylee Hartung (NFL Network Host), Drew Rosenhaus (Agent), JC Latham (Tennessee Titans Draft Pick), Ryan Poles (Bears General Manager), Ian Cunningham (Bears Assistant General Manager), Matt Eberflus (Bears Head Coach), Kevin Warren (Bears President and CEO), Caleb Williams (Bears Draft Pick), Rome Odunze (Bears Draft Pick), Adam Peters (Commanders General Manager), Josh Harris (Commanders Managing Partner), Dan Quinn (Commanders Head Coach), Monti Ossenfort (Cardinals General Manager), Michael Bidwell (Cardinals Owner), Les Snead (Rams General Manager), Sean McVay (Rams Head Coach), Jared Verse (Rams Draft Pick), Braden Fiske (Rams Draft Pick), Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network Analyst), Eminem (Rap Artist), Jared Goff (Lions Quarterback), Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions Wide Receiver), and Anthony Smith (Roger Goodell Friend).



