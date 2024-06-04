Video: Watch Trailer for LAND OF WOMEN Starring Eva Longoria

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for “Land of Women,” its highly anticipated new series starring and executive produced by award-winning actress Eva Longoria. The six-episode dramedy will globally debut globally on Apple TV+ on June 26 with two episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through July 24. Inspired by award-winning author Sandra Barneda’s best selling novel “La tierra de las mujeres,” the series also stars legendary film and television icon Carmen Maura, newcomer Victoria Bazúa, and Santiago Cabrera.

“Land of Women” is a dramedy starring Eva Longoria as Gala, a well-to-do New Yorker who has her life turned upside down when her husband fails to repay a debt to the wrong people. With dangerous criminals searching for her family and now vanished husband, Gala is forced to leave the city with her aging mother Julia (Carmen Maura) and teenage daughter Kate (Victoria Bazúa) to her mother's hometown in northern Spain—a place that Julia fled 50 years ago—to start life anew and hope their identities remain hidden. But gossip in the charming wine town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Land of Women'' is created by Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira and Paula Fernández and is directed by Iris Award winner Carlos Sedes. The series is produced by Bambu Producciones, and executive produced by showrunner Campos, Neira, Sedes, Iris Award winner Teresa Fernández-Valdés, Ben Spector, Sandra Condito and Longoria via her award-winning production company UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, founded in 2005 by Longoria to produce film, television and documentaries.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user’s favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 492 wins and 2,158 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Comments