Video: Watch Trailer for DRAG RACE MEXICO Season Two

World of Wonder has released the trailer for the highly anticipated 2nd season of “Drag Race Mexico” ahead of its June 20th premiere, happening exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.

‘Drag Race France’ alum Lolita Banana and ‘Queen of the Universe’ Season 2 winner Taiga Brava will be residing as co-hosts this season, with fan favorite Oscar Madrazo returning to join them on the judges panel.

On this season of “Drag Race México,” the sickening queens will face off in a series of creative and acting challenges, fashion runways, live performances, music video recordings, and more as they try to impress the judge’s panel and avoid elimination. The participants will use their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to make it to the grand finale and compete in an epic lip-sync battle to snatch the crown. The winner will take home the dazzling crown and scepter, along with a grand cash prize.

The 13 queens competing for the crown will be Ava Pocket, Elektra Vandergeld, Eva Blunt, Garçonne, Horacio Potasio, Ignus Ars, Jenary Bloom, Leexa Fox, Luna Lansman, Maria Bonita, Nina De La Fuente, Suculenta, and Unique.

Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles executive produce the series for World of Wonder.

Drag Race Mexico Season 2 premieres June 20 at 8PM CST (CDMX). Watch the trailer!

