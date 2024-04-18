Video: Watch Trailer for Comedy Special NIKKI GLASER: SOMEDAY YOU'LL DIE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser is back in her second hour-long HBO special Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die, debuting Saturday, May 11 on HBO and Max.

Taped in December 2023 in front of a sold-out audience at the Moore Theater in Seattle, Washington, Glaser dives into a wide range of topics including why she doesn’t want kids, the harsh realities of aging, her sexual fantasies, and plans for her own death – all in her hilarious, unapologetic, and brutally honest style. Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die showcases why Glaser is one of the funniest, and most fearless, comedians today.

In a statement, Glaser said: “I’m so grateful that once again, HBO has put their trust in me to say what I feel into a microphone while wearing a tiny dress. Someday I’ll die, and when I do, I hope I’m remembered for this performance (and this dress).”

Nina Rosenstein, EVP, HBO Programming, also commented, saying “Nikki is at the top of her game and continues to fearlessly take on the most unexpected material in the most hilarious of ways. We are so happy to have her back for her second special with us.”

Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die is written and performed by Nikki Glaser; directed by Hamish Hamilton; executive produced by David Jammy, Chris Convy, and Alex Murray.

About Nikki Glaser

In July 2022, Glaser headlined her first HBO comedy special “Good Clean Filth,” which was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special. She is currently on the road with her global stand-up tour “Nikki Glaser: The Good Girl” that kicked off in January 2023 and will continue through September 2024.



In March 2021, Glaser launched “The Nikki Glaser Podcast” for iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Podcast Network (BMP). Nikki is the current host and executive producer of “Lovers and Liars” (formerly “FGirl Island”), which premiered on the CW on April 11. “Lovers and Liars” is the female spinoff of the hit HBO Max and CW reality dating series “FBoy Island,” which Nikki hosted and executive produced for three seasons to critical acclaim.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Clasen