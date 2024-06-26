Video: Watch Trailer for BLUEY MINISODES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney Branded Television has unveiled the trailer for “Bluey Minisodes.” The first seven episodes will begin streaming Wednesday, July 3, on Disney+ at 12:00 a.m. PDT and rolling out on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel throughout the week.

The collection of one- to three-minute “Bluey Minisodes” is written by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio. The stories highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of “Bluey.”

New “Bluey Minisodes” to be released July 3 on Disney+:

“Burger Dog” - The kids want to dance to some annoying music but Dad pretends his battery on his phone is flat until Mum phones him.

“Bingo 3000” - Dad has bought a brand new “Bingo 3000” robot, but it’s not working, so he has to call technical support.

“Muffin Unboxing” - Stripe is filming Muffin unboxing a dump truck toy, but Muffin is struggling to stay focused.

“Letter” - Nana reads an old story that Bandit wrote from when he was five. The kids find this hilarious as Nana is reading out the words exactly as they are spelt.

“Hungry” - Dad is hungry so he pretends to eat Bluey.

“Three Pigs” - Dad retells the story of the three little pigs. In this version the pigs and the wolf eventually become friends.

“Animals” - Mum is playing the animal game on Bingo’s back. She pretends Bingo’s back is a big field, and various animals walk, jump and dart across it, making Bingo laugh.

The second batch of “Bluey Minisodes” will premiere on platforms later this year, followed by the final batch in 2025.

Global phenomenon “Bluey” was the No. 1 most-watched series on streaming last quarter among total viewers in the U.S.* The series follows Bluey, a lovable and inexhaustible blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad and little sister, Bingo. Produced by the multiple Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family, the series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

