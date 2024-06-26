Video: Watch Trailer for BLUEY MINISODES

The first seven episodes will begin streaming Wednesday, July 3, on Disney+ at 12:00 a.m. PDT and rolling out on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel throughout the week.
Disney Branded Television has unveiled the trailer for “Bluey Minisodes.” The first seven episodes will begin streaming Wednesday, July 3, on Disney+ at 12:00 a.m. PDT and rolling out on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel throughout the week.
The collection of one- to three-minute “Bluey Minisodes” is written by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio. The stories highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of “Bluey.”
New “Bluey Minisodes” to be released July 3 on Disney+:
The second batch of “Bluey Minisodes” will premiere on platforms later this year, followed by the final batch in 2025.
Global phenomenon “Bluey” was the No. 1 most-watched series on streaming last quarter among total viewers in the U.S.* The series follows Bluey, a lovable and inexhaustible blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad and little sister, Bingo. Produced by the multiple Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family, the series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.
Videos