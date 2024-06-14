Video: Watch Trailer for Apple TV+ Series SUNNY With Rashida Jones

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for its highly anticipated, ten-episode darkly comedic mystery series “Sunny,” hailing from showrunner and executive producer KATIE Robbins, executive producer and director Lucy Tcherniak, and executive producer Rashida Jones who also stars alongside Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Judy Ongg, YOU, annie the clumsy and Jun Kunimura. “Sunny'' will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through September 4, 2024.

"Sunny" stars Jones as Suzie, an AMERICAN WOMAN living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As “consolation” she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed.

Produced for Apple TV+ by A24, “Sunny” is written and executive produced by Robbins, through her shingle Babka Pictures. Tcherniak executive produces for Poppycock Pictures. A24 and Jones also serve as executive producers. The series is based on the book “Dark Manual" by Japan-based award-winning Irish writer Colin O’Sullivan.

“Sunny” marks the second collaboration for Apple, A24 and Jones following the global premiere of Sofia Coppola’s acclaimed film “On the Rocks.” Jones also recently starred in Apple’s global hit series “Silo," series based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times best-selling trilogy of dystopian novels.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 489 wins and 2,153 award nominations and counting, including multi Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

