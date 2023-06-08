Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Featuring Taylor Swift's 'August'

The new season is launching with three episodes on Friday, July 14, 2023.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Go Inside Taylor Mac's 24 Hour Musical Performance in Trailer For New HBO Docum Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch the Trailer For Taylor Mac's HBO Concert Documentary Film
Video: Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Finale; Watch Photo 2 Video: Leslie Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square Photo 3 WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square
Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' By Daveed Diggs & Awkwafina in THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo 4 Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID

Prime Video has shared the trailer for the return of its hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty, launching with three episodes on Friday, July 14, 2023, with new episodes following weekly until the season finale on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Based on the best-selling book trilogy from Jenny Han, Season One of the series became the No. 1 show on Prime Video during its premiere weekend. On July 14, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season Two will be a part of the savings, convenience, and entertainment that Prime members enjoy in a single membership.

The series stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, and Rain Spencer, recurring guest David Iacono, and Elsie Fisher, who joined the cast this season in a recurring role. Jackie Chung and Rachel Blanchard also star, with Kyra Sedgwick joining Season Two in a recurring role.

The cast also REVEALED all eight episode titles for Season Two, allowing fans to speculate which of their favorite storylines from It’s Not Summer Without You, the second book in Han’s series, will translate to the screen, and what new surprises unique to the series may be in store for viewers this year.

Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.

Season Two of The Summer I Turned Pretty is led by showrunners Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt, and Gabrielle Stanton serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

Jenny Han is the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Summer I Turned Pretty series. Her books have been published in more than 30 languages.

For television, she created two new series based on her books—Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, which she executive produces and co-showruns, and the Netflix series XO, Kitty, a spinoff of the To All the Boys universe, which she also executive produces and co-showruns. For film, she executive produced all three films in Netflix's global hit To All the Boys trilogy. Han lives in Brooklyn, New York.

Watch the new trailer here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

2
READY TO LOVE Returns to OWN For Season 8 in July Photo
READY TO LOVE Returns to OWN For Season 8 in July

“Ready to Love” is not your mother’s “let’s fall in love in thirty minutes or less” dating show; these are grown men and women in their 30’s and 40’s who are seeking the special relationship-of-a-lifetime that has eluded them thus far, and the baggage they each bring to the party is real. Watch a video sneak peek now!

3
Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Photo
Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere

Watch the first full episode of Real Housewives of Orange County for free, featuring Tamra Judge's big return, already facing off with Shannon Storms Beador. RHOC veteran Heather Dubrow also returns, sparring with Gina Kirschenheiter while new housewife Jennifer Pedranti is introduced to the group. Emily Simpson also returns. Watch the video!

4
Queer Filmmaker Nicole Conn Delivers COMING OUT FOR LOVE First U.S. Dating Competition Sho Photo
Queer Filmmaker Nicole Conn Delivers COMING OUT FOR LOVE First U.S. Dating Competition Show For Queer Women

Prolific queer filmmaker Nicole Conn (A Perfect Ending, Elena Undone, More Beautiful For Having Been Broken), through her Nicole Conn Films Global, presents Coming Out for Love ('COFL'), the new, 16-episode dating competition originally scheduled to launch in February of 2023.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Laura Misch Announces Debut Album 'Sample the Sky'Laura Misch Announces Debut Album 'Sample the Sky'
NYC's Rebounder Announce New EP & Share Lead Single 'Disco Ball Soul'NYC's Rebounder Announce New EP & Share Lead Single 'Disco Ball Soul'
Chris Farren Shares Jay Som-Produced Single 'Bluish'Chris Farren Shares Jay Som-Produced Single 'Bluish'
Video: Benny Benack III Releases Video For New Rendition of 'Gary, Indiana'Video: Benny Benack III Releases Video For New Rendition of 'Gary, Indiana'

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO