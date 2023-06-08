Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Featuring Taylor Swift's 'August'

Prime Video has shared the trailer for the return of its hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty, launching with three episodes on Friday, July 14, 2023, with new episodes following weekly until the season finale on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Based on the best-selling book trilogy from Jenny Han, Season One of the series became the No. 1 show on Prime Video during its premiere weekend. On July 14, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season Two will be a part of the savings, convenience, and entertainment that Prime members enjoy in a single membership.

The series stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, and Rain Spencer, recurring guest David Iacono, and Elsie Fisher, who joined the cast this season in a recurring role. Jackie Chung and Rachel Blanchard also star, with Kyra Sedgwick joining Season Two in a recurring role.

The cast also REVEALED all eight episode titles for Season Two, allowing fans to speculate which of their favorite storylines from It’s Not Summer Without You, the second book in Han’s series, will translate to the screen, and what new surprises unique to the series may be in store for viewers this year.

Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.

Season Two of The Summer I Turned Pretty is led by showrunners Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt, and Gabrielle Stanton serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

Jenny Han is the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Summer I Turned Pretty series. Her books have been published in more than 30 languages.

For television, she created two new series based on her books—Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, which she executive produces and co-showruns, and the Netflix series XO, Kitty, a spinoff of the To All the Boys universe, which she also executive produces and co-showruns. For film, she executive produced all three films in Netflix's global hit To All the Boys trilogy. Han lives in Brooklyn, New York.

Watch the new trailer here: