Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK Reunion Trailer; Cast Questions Who 'the Real' Jenna Lyons Is

The reunion kicks off on Sunday, October 22 on Bravo. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Watch the reunion trailer for The Real Housewives of New York season 14.

The reunion kicks off on Sunday, October 22 on Bravo. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock. The finale of the season premieres on Sunday, October 15.

The trailer for the revamped season of RHONY features Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

Throughout the season, the women took the city that never sleeps by storm. From LOOKING FOR love to building business empires, they're navigating the ups and downs of their friendships all while juggling families and careers, and looking fabulous while doing so.

In the trailer, Whitfield threatens that she puts people "in the funeral home" while Hassan questions who the "real" Jenna Lyons is, as opposed to the "TV Jenna."

Watch the new trailer here:






