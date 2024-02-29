Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI Season Two Preview





Watch a first look at THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI season two, coming to Bravo on June 2.

As the 11th city in the franchise, “The Real Housewives of Dubai” follows a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire’s Playground.

As previously announced, new Housewife Taleen Marie will be joining Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury. Nina Ali departed the cast after the first season.

The announcement was made before the season two premiere of the franchise was screened at BravoCon. A Bravo premiere date for the new season has not yet been announced.

When new group dynamics threaten longstanding friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point, so if you can’t handle the heat ... get out of Dubai.