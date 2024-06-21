Video: Watch Sneak Peak Clip From ACAPULCO Season Finale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the finale “Acapulco” season three, the hit bilingual comedy starring and executive produced by Emmy and SAG-Award winner Eugenio Derbez.

In addition to Derbez, the returning “Acapulco” ensemble cast includes Enrique Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco and Carlos Corona, with recurring guest stars Jaime Camil (“Schmigadoon”) and Cristo Fernandez (“Ted Lasso”). The all-new episode will debut on Wednesday, June 26.

Episode 310: Burning Down the House- In 1985, Maximo makes a last-ditch effort to undo his mistake and protect Las Colinas. Present-day Maximo makes a massive decision.

In season three of “Acapulco,” the hit bilingual Apple Original comedy series starring and executive produced by Emmy and SAG-Award winner Eugenio Derbez, it’s time to reconcile past mistakes and exciting new beginnings. In the present story, older Máximo (Derbez) finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes. While in 1985, younger Máximo (Enrique Arrizon) continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

