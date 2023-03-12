Video: Watch Rihanna Perform 'Lift Me Up' at the Oscars

Music superstar Rihanna took to the stage at the Oscars to perform her nominated song "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

"Lift Me Up," with music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson and lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler, is nominated for Original Song. It is Rihanna's first Oscar nomination.

A nine-time GRAMMY® Award winner, Rihanna has eight multiplatinum albums and 14 singles that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Plus, watch Stephanie Hsu and David Byrne perform "This Is a Life" here and Lady Gaga perform "Hold My Hand" here.

Watch Rihanna perform at the Oscars here: