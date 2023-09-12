Video: Watch Netflix's ENCOUNTERS Documentary Series Trailer Following Military Whistleblowers of Alien & UFO Encounters

The series launches September 27 on Netflix.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

Explosive new revelations from military whistleblowers of alien encounters, UFOs, and clandestine Pentagon programs, as well as coverage from major news sources, have breathed a fresh urgency into a topic that, for decades, we’ve relegated to the realm of conspiracy. 

ENCOUNTERS, directed by Yon Motskin (Generation Hustle) and executive produced by Amblin Television, Emmy-winning Boardwalk Pictures and Vice Studios, is a landmark four-part series that travels the globe to explore four extraordinary true stories of encounters with otherworldly phenomena.

The series launches September 27 on Netflix. Watch the new trailer below!

Each cinematic and deeply-researched episode tells a single story: strange lights in the sky over small-town Texas; submersible space crafts haunting a coastal Welsh village; an alien encounter with schoolchildren in Zimbabwe; non-human INTELLIGENCE reportedly interfering with a nuclear power plant in Japan. 

As told from the perspective of firsthand experiencers – in the places where the sightings occurred – and guided by cutting-edge scientists and military personnel, the series goes beyond the science to highlight the profoundly human impact of these encounters on lives, families, and communities.

A timely and timeless cosmic detective story, what will be REVEALED from this puzzle of seemingly unrelated encounters across different places, times, and cultures is a set of uncanny similarities, and one astonishing truth: extraterrestrial encounters are global, awe-inspiring, and unlike anything we’ve ever imagined.

Watch the new trailer here:



