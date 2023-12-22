Video: Watch Leah McKendrick's SCRAMBLED Trailer

The film will be released in theaters on February 2.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

The trailer for Leah McKendrick’s Scrambled has been released.  

Quintessential eternal bridesmaid Nellie Robinson (Leah McKendrick) constantly finds herself between weddings, baby showers, and bad dates.

When she begins to feel like the clock is ticking and is faced with bleak romantic prospects, Nellie decides to freeze her eggs — setting her on an empowering journey to a brave new world where she ultimately discovers “the one” she's LOOKING FOR might be herself.

The cast includes Ego Nwodim, Andrew Santino, Adam Rodriguez, Laura Cerón, and Clancy Brown.

Watch the new trailer here:



