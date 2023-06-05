Video: Watch Kim Cattrall & Miss Benny in Netflix's GLAMOROUS Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for GLAMOROUS starring Kim Cattrall and Miss Benny. The new series will debut on Thursday, June 22 globally on Netflix.

The series will feature Zane Phillips, Jade Payton, Michael Hsu Rosen, Ayesha Harris and Graham Parkhurst.

Glamorous tells the story of Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison. It's Marco's first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer.

Glamorous is created and executive produced by Jordon Nardino (Star Trek: Discovery, Quantico, Smash), with executive producers Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment. The series is produced by CBS Studios for Netflix.

Watch the new trailer here: