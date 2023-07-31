Video: Watch Hari Nef, Molly Ringwald & More in the BAD THINGS Film Trailer

SHUDDER is proud to share the official trailer for BAD THINGS, the chilling, psychological thriller by director Stewart Thorndike, starring Gayle Rankin, Hari Nef, Annabelle Dexter Jones, Rad Pereira and Molly Ringwald.

When a group of friends escape the city to spend the weekend in an abandoned hotel, a pervading eerie energy begins to illuminate the cracks in their little family unit. Ruthie Nodd (Gayle Rankin) inherits the hotel from her grandmother and with bad childhood memories threatening to burst to the surface, Ruthie wants to sell the hotel and never return.

But her partner Cal (Hari Nef) drags her there in the hopes of returning it to its former glory. They are joined by their amiable friend Maddie (Rad Pereira) and mysterious grifter Fran (Annabelle Dexter-Jones), whose unhinged seduction threatens to drive a wedge between the couple.

As the friends dance, cook, flirt, and fight up and down the halls of the hotel, they begin to find themselves indelibly entwined in the hotel’s seductive embrace and start doing bad things to each other.

BAD THINGS is coming to SHUDDER and AMC+ on Friday, August 18th, 2023.

Watch the new trailer here: