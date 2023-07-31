Video: Watch Hari Nef, Molly Ringwald & More in the BAD THINGS Film Trailer

BAD THINGS is coming to SHUDDER and AMC+ on Friday, August 18th, 2023.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotel Photo 1 Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotels with ReachTV Partnership
Photos: ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Goes Broadway For Third Season With Meryl Streep, Ash Photo 2 Photos: ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Goes Broadway For Season 3
TLC Reveals Final 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT Couples Photo 3 TLC Reveals Final 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT Couples
Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Film MAESTRO to Premiere at Venice Film Festival Photo 4 Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic to Premiere at Venice Film Festival

SHUDDER is proud to share the official trailer for BAD THINGS, the chilling, psychological thriller by director Stewart Thorndike, starring Gayle Rankin, Hari Nef, Annabelle Dexter Jones, Rad Pereira and Molly Ringwald.

When a group of friends escape the city to spend the weekend in an abandoned hotel, a pervading eerie energy begins to illuminate the cracks in their little family unit. Ruthie Nodd (Gayle Rankin) inherits the hotel from her grandmother and with bad childhood memories threatening to burst to the surface, Ruthie wants to sell the hotel and never return.

But her partner Cal (Hari Nef) drags her there in the hopes of returning it to its former glory. They are joined by their amiable friend Maddie (Rad Pereira) and mysterious grifter Fran (Annabelle Dexter-Jones), whose unhinged seduction threatens to drive a wedge between the couple.

As the friends dance, cook, flirt, and fight up and down the halls of the hotel, they begin to find themselves indelibly entwined in the hotel’s seductive embrace and start doing bad things to each other.

BAD THINGS is coming to SHUDDER and AMC+ on Friday, August 18th, 2023.

Watch the new trailer here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
SOUND OF THE POLICE Documentary Is Coming to Hulu Photo
SOUND OF THE POLICE Documentary Is Coming to Hulu

ABC News Studios announced “Sound of the Police,” the new Hulu Original documentary directed by Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Stanley Nelson and co-directed by Valerie Scoon. The feature-length documentary, which will have a special preview screening at the BlackStar Film Festival.

2
Max Launches OWN Hub Featuring Original Series & Curated Collections Photo
Max Launches OWN Hub Featuring Original Series & Curated Collections

Max subscribers can now enjoy popular OWN series including LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE, LOVE & MARRIAGE: DC, READY TO LOVE, BELLE COLLECTIVE, and PUT A RING ON IT, which are among more than 500 episodes of original content from across the catalog such as previous seasons of IYANLA: FIX MY LIFE, SUPER SOUL SUNDAY, and THE GREAT SOUL FOOD COOK-OFF.

3
SCHOOL OF ROCK Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Limited-Edition Blu-ray SteelBook Photo
SCHOOL OF ROCK Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Limited-Edition Blu-ray SteelBook

Starring the incomparable Jack Black, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Richard Linklater (Boyhood, Dazed and Confused), and written by Mike White (“The White Lotus”), SCHOOL OF ROCK arrived in U.S. theaters on October 3, 2003 and remained the #1 film in the country for 10 weeks straight. 

4
Kartoon Studios Celebrates 10th Anniversary of BEE & PUPPYCAT Photo
Kartoon Studios Celebrates 10th Anniversary of BEE & PUPPYCAT

In July 2013, creator Natasha Allegri’s Bee and PuppyCat premiered on Frederator Networks’ Cartoon Hangover YouTube channel—a charming animated tale of a twenty-something temp worker named Bee and her mysterious companion PuppyCat as the two travel on fantastic adventures across space.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Luke Bryan Releases New Music Video for 'But I Got A Beer In My Hand'Video: Luke Bryan Releases New Music Video for 'But I Got A Beer In My Hand'
SOUND OF THE POLICE Documentary Is Coming to HuluSOUND OF THE POLICE Documentary Is Coming to Hulu
Max Launches OWN Hub Featuring Original Series And Curated Collections From OWN: Oprah Winfrey NetworkMax Launches OWN Hub Featuring Original Series And Curated Collections From OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
John Came Announces Release Of Long Lost Album 'Rhythmicon'John Came Announces Release Of Long Lost Album 'Rhythmicon'

Videos

Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer Video Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
WICKED
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME