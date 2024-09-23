Video: Trailer for New Netflix Documentary THE MENENDEZ BROTHERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has released the official trailer for the forthcoming documentary centering on the famous story of the Menendez brothers.

In 1996, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted for the murders of their parents in what became one of the most famous criminal cases of the late 20th century. For the first time in 30 years, and in their own words, both brothers revisit the trial that shocked the nation.

Through extensive audio interviews with Lyle and Erik, lawyers involved in the trial, journalists who covered it, jurors, family, and other informed observers, acclaimed Argentinian director Alejandro Hartmann (Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?, The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar) offers new insight and a fresh perspective on a case that people only think they know.

Directed By Alejandro Hartmann, the documentary will be released on Netflix on October 7, 2024. Ryan Murphy recently co-created a second season of his Monsters series which also tells the story of the Menendez brothers. With a cast that includes Javier Barden and Nathan Lane, the show is available to stream now on Netflix.

