Video: Teaser Trailer for PAINTING WITH RAVEN

On the second day of DragCon LA 2024, World of Wonder REVEALED a first-look teaser of Painting with Raven. The all-new WOWPP drag queen make-up interview series sees iconic Drag Race alum and personal MUA to RuPaul herself Raven in the host’s chair as she sits down with queens from across the Drag Race franchise for exclusive conversations while they do their make-up. Through these conversations, Raven unearths insider tea from the queens’ time on “Drag Race,” their life stories, as well as first-hand make-up tips and tricks.

The teaser features a sneak peek at her conversations with top queens Angeria Paris Van Michaels, Jaida Essence Hall, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Shannel, Naomi Smalls, Deja Skye, Phoenix, and Nicole Paige Brooks.

“Painting with Raven” will continue to highlight Raven’s signature charm and unflinching realness that fans know and love, while showcasing the breadth of her hosting capabilities across an all-new format. Viewers can expect laughs, games, and secret insights into the wig-snatching make-up routines of the queens as Raven guides in-depth and thoughtful conversations across each half-hour episode.

The new season will premiere this fall, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.

Watch the teaser!

