Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom premieres Monday, May 15 (9:00-10:00PM ET/PT) on FOX.

The all-new special TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom gives viewers an exclusive look at Britney's life a year and a half since her conservatorship ended.

The revelations include details about her deeply troubled marriage, family estrangement, alarming behavior, failed intervention and how she continues to be an enduring force in the music industry.

The special will also break down how the singer spends her days after the conservatorship ended. TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom premieres Monday, May 15 (9:00-10:00PM ET/PT) on FOX.

TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom is executive-produced by Harvey Levin, Don Nash, Charles Latibeaudiere, Ryan Regan, Jess Fusco with co-executive producer Susan Favre.

Viewers can watch with On Demand, FOX NOW, Hulu and FOX Entertainment's streaming platform, Tubi. On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.



