Video: THE DAY OF THE JACKAL Sneak Peek Clip with Lashana Lynch

Peacock has shared a sneak peek at a scene from The Day of the Jackal, the new thriller series starring Tony-winner Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch. In the clip, Lynch attempts to hunt down the elusive Jackal as they almost cross paths. Episode seven will premiere Thursday, November 28 on Peacock.

The series follows the unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal, (Redmayne) who makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British INTELLIGENCE officer (Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.

The series is written by Ronan Bennett, with stars Redmayne and Lynch also serving as executive producers. The supporting cast includes Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O’Neill, Nick Blood, Sule Rimi and Florisa Kamara. The series premieres on Peacock on November 14, 2024 and Sky on November 7, 2024.

Photo credit: Marcell Piti

