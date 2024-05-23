Video: See the Hulu on Disney+ Summer Lineup; Watch New Sizzle Reel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hulu and Disney+ has just dropped a new sizzle reel to celebrate new content coming to the platform this for summer.

From The Beach Boys to cooking it up in THE KITCHEN with Carmy to more Bluey minisodes (hooray!) to singing along with Descendants to podcasting the latest murder at the Arconia, there’s something for every Bundle subscriber to enjoy. See below for the current Hulu on Disney+ summer slate, with more to be announced in the coming months.

Hulu on Disney+ Summer Slate

MAY

May 1: Shardlake (Hulu on Disney+)

May 4: Star Wars: Tales of the Empire

May 8: Let it Be

May 10: Doctor Who

May 15: Queen Rock Montreal - Streaming in IMAX Enhanced

May 15: Uncle Samsick (Hulu on Disney+)

May 23: The Kardashians Season 5 (Hulu on Disney+)

May 24: The Beach Boys

May 29: Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country (Hulu on Disney+)

May 28: Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 4

May 30: The First Omen (Hulu on Disney+)

May 31: Jim Henson Idea Man

JUNE

June 4 at 6:00pm PT: Star Wars: The Acolyte

June 4: FX’s Clipped (Hulu on Disney+)

June 7: Queenie (Hulu on Disney+)

June 7: Big City Greens: Spacecation

June 7: Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Hulu on Disney+)

June 9: Donald Duck Shorts: Crazy Over Daisy, Out on a Limb, DIY Duck - Celebrating Donald Duck’s 90th Anniversary

June 20: Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini (Hulu on Disney+)

June 25: Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge (Hulu on Disney+)

June 27: FX’s The Bear Season 3 (Hulu on Disney+)

June 28: Ariel

June 29: ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated

JULY

July: Bluey Minisodes

July 11: Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer (Hulu on Disney+)

July 12: Descendants: The Rise of Red

July 15: Angels in the Outfield - Celebrating the 30th Anniversary

July 15: Hit-Monkey Season 2 (Hulu on Disney+)

July 17: UnPrisoned Season 2 (Hulu on Disney+)

July 29: Futurama Season 12 (Hulu on Disney+)

AUGUST

August 12: Solar Opposites Season 5 (Hulu on Disney+)

August 22: Reasonable Doubt Season 2 (Hulu on Disney+)

August 27: Only Murders in the Building Season 4 (Hulu on Disney+)

Additional titles will be announced in the coming months.

Comments