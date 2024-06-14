Listen to Victoria Monét Perform End-Credit Song 'Power of Two' From Star Wars Series THE ACOLYTE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Three-time Grammy® Award-winning singer-songwriter Victoria Monét performs the original end-credit song, “Power of Two,” for the Star Wars series "The Acolyte" from Lucasfilm. The song co-written by Monét, Oscar®-winning (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) and Grammy® Award-winning producer D’Mile, and award-winning composer Michael Abels (“Get Out” and “Us”) is now available at Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and other digital platforms. The series is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

In “The Acolyte,” an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

﻿Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim, and Rob Bredow are the producers.

