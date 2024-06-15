HBO to Develop CRAZY RICH ASIANS Series

According to Variety, Crazy Rich Asians is among the slate of new properties being developed into a series for Max.

"There are other properties like “The Conjuring,” which is a big movie franchise that we’re developing into a series, as well as “Crazy Rich Asians.” We’re developing in DC, the “Green Lantern” property, as a series as well," Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, told Variety.

As previously reported, Crazy Rich Asians is also being developed as a Broadway musical.

Making his Broadway directorial debut following completion of his two-part film adaptation of Wicked and his critically acclaimed film adaptation of In The Heights, Jon M. Chu will revisit CRAZY RICH ASIANS for the stage with a book by Leah Nanako Winkler, music by Helen Park and lyrics by Amanda Green & Tat Tong. 

CRAZY RICH ASIANS takes a fun, engaging and hilarious look at what can happen when young love collides with old money.

Based on Kevin Kwan’s 2013 #1 New York Times bestselling novel CRAZY RICH ASIANS, the 2018 Warner Bros. film of the same name was directed by Jon M. Chu, with a screenplay by Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim and starred Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh.  The highly acclaimed multi-award-winning film, CRAZY RICH ASIANS was #1 at the box-office for three weeks in a row. 



