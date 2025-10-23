Video: STARZ Shares THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR Season 2 Finale Sneak Peek Clip

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



STARZ has shared a sneak peek clip from the season finale episode of The Couple Next Door Season 2, which debuts on October 24. In the episode, relationships are imploding and the fallout seems to have deadly consequences. Leo is in a race against time to try and uncover who is really behind the deaths at the hospital, while Alan is forced to take drastic actions to protect Mia.

The first season of the show, which starred Sam Heughan (“Outlander”) and Eleanor Tomlinson (“Poldark”), explored the claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing one's deepest desires.

Season Two of “The Couple Next Door” features an all-new cast, including Annabel Scholey (“The Split,” “The Sixth Commandment”), Sam Palladio (“Nashville,” The Princess Switch), Aggy K. Adams (“The Witcher,” “Greek Salad”) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (“One Piece,” “Never Have I Ever”). Season One’s Hugh Dennis (“Outnumbered,” “Not Going Out”) also returns.

In this new season, viewers pull back the curtain of the cul-de-sac and explore the consequences of turning their fantasies into reality. Brilliant heart surgeon Charlotte Roberts (Scholey) and her husband, consultant anesthetist Jacob (Palladio), take center stage, alongside their mysterious new colleague, Mia (Adams), and Charlotte’s old flame, Leo (Ramamurthy). Leo’s return sparks a change in Charlotte, and Mia seizes the opportunity to work her way into Jacob and Charlotte’s confidence, their street and, eventually, even their bed, befriending cul-de-sac outcast Alan (Dennis), along the way. But it’s not long before Mia’s past comes back to haunt her, leading Charlotte and Jacob to question who she really is, especially when patients at the hospital start mysteriously dying. One thing is clear -- giving in to their desires could have deadly consequences.

From The United Kingdom’s Channel 4, “The Couple Next Door” is loosely adapted from Scandi drama ‘Dopamin’ made by Kamikaze Film CPH, format sales by REinvent International Sales, and the Dutch format ‘The Neighbors’ made by Millstreet Films on which season one was based.

“The Couple Next Door” is written by David Allison (“Marcella,” “Bedlam”) with award-winning director Dries Vos (“Suspect,” “Professor T”) also returning for season two, both serving also as executive producers. Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino of Eagle Eye Drama, part of ITV Studios, serve as executive producers and the producer is Jennifer Burnet. The series is produced in association with Happy Duck Films and is supported by the Belgian Tax Shelter. Beta Film distributes the series.