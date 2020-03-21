Video Roundup: Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel Host Their Shows From Home

Television hosts have taken to hosting their shows from home due to the current health crisis.

Check out what Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel have been up to in a roundup of their most recent episodes!

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah talks about how China begins to bounce back from coronavirus, U.S. senators allegedly profit off the pandemic, and Roy Wood Jr. reports on hospitals' shortage of medical supplies.

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon shouts out a new charity with J Balvin via video chat as he takes his #stayhome party to a tent in another Tonight Show home edition. Jimmy also gives out Thank You Notes and shares an ode to being cooped up inside.

Jimmy Kimmel

In today's Minilogue Jimmy celebrates #FormalFriday by dressing up as if he is going somewhere - even though we're all stuck at home. If you dressed up today and want to share your experience, post photos and videos with #FormalFriday and Jimmy will show some of his favorites next week. Jimmy also talks about online comments regarding his appearance, Trump lashing out at NBC's Peter Alexander, Sean Spicer showing up at the press briefing, some Senators selling off massive amounts of stock shortly after a Coronavirus briefing, the toilet paper crisis, and most of Las Vegas shutting down.

Jimmy also talks to Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers via webchat, and they perform "Caution" from their new album "Imploding The Mirage."

