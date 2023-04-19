Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Peacock Shares RAINN WILSON AND THE GEOGRAPHY OF BLISS Trailer

The five episode series will be available to binge on May 18.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Peacock has released the trailer for Rainn Wilson and The Geography of Bliss. The five episode series will be available to binge on May 18.

Host and intrepid traveler Rainn Wilson traverses the globe searching for the secrets to the happiest societies on earth.

Based on Eric Weiner's New York Times bestselling book, "The Geography of Bliss: One Grump's Search for the Happiest Places in the World," Rainn will explore some of the happiest and least happy places on earth from Iceland to Qatar to Ghana, and in a profound, humorous, and experiential way that unpacks the science of happiness.

The series is executive produced by Wilson, Dave Sirulnick, Jen Isaacson, Jon Kamen, Evan Rosenfeld, Casey Scharf, and Melissa Wood

Watch the new trailer here:



