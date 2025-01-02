Video: Peacock Releases Trailer for New Diddy Documentary Special

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peacock has released the trailer for the all-new documentary special Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. The 90-minute documentary special tells the story of Sean Combs’ early years and his decades-long transformation to Puffy and then to Diddy, with crucial insight into the forces that shaped the man and may have made him a monster. The special premieres on January 14, 2025.

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy is a raw, exclusive look at Sean Combs long before he was known as Puff or Diddy. Featuring never-before-seen footage and stories from those who know him best, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy sheds light on his childhood, rise to fame, and recent criminal allegations, challenging viewers to rethink everything they thought they knew about the mogul behind the music—and the mugshot.

The special features candid, revealing interviews with some of those who’ve known Diddy best – including his childhood friend, his former bodyguard, and a “Making the Band” winner. Plus singer/songwriter/producer Al B. Sure!, who was Diddy’s label mate at Uptown Records and in a relationship with Kim Porter before she began dating Diddy, speaks out for the first time. The special also includes exclusive, never-before-seen footage of Diddy partying, at home and in the studio.

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy is produced by Ample Entertainment, Blink Films and FGW Productions. Executive producers are Ari Mark, Phil Lott, Sumit David, Stephanie Frederic, Laura Jones, Justine Kershaw and co-executive producer is Sara Lavery.

