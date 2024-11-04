Video: Paul Reiser Comedy Special LIFE, DEATH AND RICE PUDDING Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy Dynamics, the world’s largest independent stand-up comedy production and distribution company, has announced that Paul Reiser’s new stand-up comedy special, Life, Death and Rice Pudding, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play, DirecTV, and dozens of cable providers across the country on November 19, 2024. Watch the trailer now!

In his first standup special in over 30 years, veteran comic and Emmy-nominated actor Paul Reiser (Mad About You, Aliens) discloses the secret to successful downsizing, explains why the whole “Do unto others” thing doesn’t work in marriage, and why boiling pasta naked is never a good idea. And for absolutely no additional charge, you will come to understand why finding raisins in rice pudding underscores the very meaning of life.

Comedian, actor, television writer, author, and musician Paul Reiser is one of Hollywood’s most prolific creatives—and he shows no signs of slowing down. He recently starred in the critically-acclaimed comedy Reboot on Hulu, Amazon's The Boys, and on Netflix he’s starred in both Stranger Things and Chuck Lorre’s The Kominsky Method, for which he received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor. He reprised his role of Detective Jeffrey Friedman in Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Paul’s new film, The Problem with People, which he wrote, produced, and starred alongside Jane Levy and Colm Meaney. The film premiered at the 2023 Austin Film Festival, and was recently released theatrically on October 4, 2024.

“I had so much fun making this special that I’m thinking seriously of pursuing this professionally! But seriously grateful to Comedy Dynamics for MAKING IT such a smooth ride. I hope we don’t wait another 30 years for the next one,” said Paul Reiser.

“It’s always fun and an honor to work with Paul on everything we’ve done together over the years, but this one is extra special because it’s his first new comedy special in 30 years!” said Comedy Dynamics CE O, Brian Volk-Weiss, “The fact that he trusted me to direct still blows my mind!”

The special is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, who also serves as Executive Producer alongside Paul Reiser, Cisco Henson, Michael Pelmont, and Doug Edley.

Comedy Dynamics consistently finds itself at the forefront of the stand-up landscape, producing and distributing comedy specials for every type of comedian under the sun. From their partnership with Tribeca to produce specials for acclaimed Drag Queens like Jinkx Monsoon and Monet X Change, to their recent release of Blue-Collar Comedy legend Bill Engvall’s final stand-up special, Comedy Dynamics takes pride in offering all types of comedy for all types of comedy fans.

