Video: Paramount Releases New Featurette for SMILE 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Paramount has dropped a new featurette for Smile 2, the forthcoming sequel to Parker Finn's 2022 horror hit.

The new film takes place in the same universe as the first installment, but centers on different characters. This time, the film follows global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) who begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events as she is about to embark on a new world tour. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

Written and directed by Parker Finn, the film also stars Rosemarie Dewitt, Kyle Gallner, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula, and Ray Nicholson. Paramount also invites viewers to follow Smile 2 on social media and try the new "smile" lenses on Snapchat. Smile 2 hits theaters on October 18, 2024.

Comments