Video: New Trailer for Josh O'Connor's Teen Romance BONUS TRACK

Sunrise Films is set to release BONUS TRACK, the feature directorial debut from director Julia Jackman. Written by Mike Gilbert, with story by Josh O’Connor, in select theaters on October 11th, 2024, which also marks National Coming Out Day.

This charming, coming-of-age queer rom-com stars 1917’s Joe Anders and SO AWKWARD’S Samuel Small, alongside a winning ensemble including Ray Panthaki (BOILING POINT), Susan Wokoma (ENOLA HOLMES), Jack Davenport (PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN), Alison Sudol (FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM), and Josh O’Connor (CHALLENGERS, LA CHIMERA) in a cameo role.

Set in 2006 England, BONUS TRACK follows a 16-year old budding musician George (Anders), who meets popular new student Max (Small), THE SON of a famous musical duo, when he enrolls in his class. As the boys grow closer preparing for the year-end talent show, their unlikely friendship develops into something quite unexpected.

BONUS TRACK, which made its debut at BFI London Film Festival, is directed by Julia Jackman and written by Michael Gilbert based on a story by Josh O'Connor and Michael Gilbert. Produced by Stephanie Aspin, Helen Simmons and Campbell Beaton, the film is an Erebus Pictures and Sky production, in association with Lunapark Pictures and Fortune Films.

It’s 2006, and George - a small-town sixteen-year old - is on the road to complete social and academic failure. He dreams of being a star, knows he’s a gifted musician - but no one else seems to agree...

So, when Max - THE SON of a mega-famous musical duo - enrolls at his school and takes an interest in his music, George can’t believe it! Neither can anyone else. But as the boys grow closer, George begins to question why he actually wants to spend time with Max... George is faced with a potential dream come true - if he can just figure out what that dream now really is… Sunrise Films will release BONUS TRACK to select theaters in NORTH AMERICA on October 11, 2024.

