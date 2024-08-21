Video: New Trailer for JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The trailer has just been released for JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL, the film from global popstar Jung Kook of 21st-century pop icons BTS.

Jung Kook invites audiences on a personal journey in the captivating new film, JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL. Offering an intimate look at his extraordinary rise to stardom, the film delves into his creative process, unwavering work ethic, and the unique challenges of global superstardom.

Featuring exclusive, never-before-seen footage, interviews, and electrifying concert performances, this poignant portrait showcases Jung Kook’s unwavering dedication and artistic evolution. Marking the tenth BTS feature film produced by HYBE, JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL chronicles the artist's eight-month journey following his historic solo debut with "Seven (feat. Latto)" in July 2023.

This single catapulted him to international fame as a solo performer, topping the Billboard HOT 100 chart and solidifying his status as a global popstar. His subsequent singles, "3D (feat. Jack Harlow)" and "Standing Next to You," also achieved top 10 status, making him the first K-pop solo artist to simultaneously hold three tracks in the Billboard HOT 100's top 10. His album, GOLDEN, further cemented his legacy with an impressive 24-week run on the Billboard 200. Don't miss this captivating look at one of music's most celebrated figures as Jung Kook shares his remarkable rise to fame and heartfelt moments with his devoted fans, ARMY.

JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL is launching with limited screenings on September 18. The event will be presented worldwide in over 120 countries and regions. For a list of participating cinemas and ticket links, visit HERE. Tickets are on sale now.

