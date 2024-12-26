Video: Netflix Unveils New Trailer for THE NIGHT AGENT Season 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







On December 25, Netflix released the official trailer for The Night Agent Season 2, which is coming to the streamer on January 23.

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low-level FBI Agent, Peter Sutherland, whose efforts to save The President in Season 1 earn him an opportunity to become a Night Agent in Season 2. But working in the secretive organization of Night Action will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.

The Night Agent Season 1 was the most-watched series in 2023 (by views) and currently ranks as the 7th Most Popular English series on Netflix of all time, with a staggering 98.2M views in its first 91 days. In its first month, it was #1 in the Global Top 10 for four consecutive weeks and reached the #1 spot in the Top 10 for 87 countries.

The creator, showrunner, and executive producer is Shawn Ryan with MiddKid Productions. Season 2 executive producers include Marney Hochman with MiddKid Productions; Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn with Exhibit A; James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and Nicole Tossou with Project X; David Beaubaire with Sunset Lane Media; Paul Bernard, Munis Rashid and Guy Ferland.

Comments